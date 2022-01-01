Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Market District
/
Austin
/
Market District
/
Chicken Parmesan
Market District restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan
$14.00
mozzarella, creamy marinara, spaghetti
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
Avg 4.6
(128 reviews)
Chicken Parmigiana
$42.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
