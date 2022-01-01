Quesadillas in Market District
Market District restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Asador at Bufords
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Mesquite grilled chicken thighs in a adobo sauce melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chile spiced brisket melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
|Crispy Pork Carnitas Quesadilla
|$12.00
Slow roasted pork carnitas melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese