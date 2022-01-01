Tacos in Market District
Market District restaurants that serve tacos
More about Asador at Bufords
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Brisket Taco
|$6.00
Slow roasted brisket spiced with toasted chiles.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.75
Mesquite-grilled chicken thighs in adobo sauce
|Crispy Pork Carnitas Taco
|$5.75
Slow roasted pork shoulder with garlic, chiles, and spices
More about Asador at Las Perlas
Asador at Las Perlas
405 East 7th Street, Austin
|Carnitas Taco
|$5.75
Pork slow cooked with roasted garlic, chiles, and spices
|Brisket Taco
|$6.00
Roasted beef brisket cooked with smoked chile morita and black sesame
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$5.75
Grilled chicken thighs with red chile adobo sauce