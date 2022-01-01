Oltorf/East Riverside restaurants you'll love
Oltorf/East Riverside's top cuisines
Must-try Oltorf/East Riverside restaurants
More about Pueblo Viejo
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$3.85
Tender beef steak with grilled onions and poblano rajas!
|Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Chicken breast fajita with grilled onions and poblano rajas!
|Taco Don Chago
|$3.75
Beans, cheese, bacon and Avocado!
More about Buzz Mill Coffee
Buzz Mill Coffee
1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoons
|$8.00
4 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)
|Plow Fries
|$4.00
comes with organic ketchup..
|2 for $20 Tuesdays
|$20.00
Two Burgers, two fries, two Plow sauces and two ketchups. (burger of the week not included in this special)
More about Baby Acapulco
FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
1705 S Lakeshore Drive, Austin
|Popular items
|Baby A's Soup
|$11.95
|COMBO FAJ. FOR TWO
|$33.59
|Kid's Enchilada
|$5.25
More about Hai Ky Restaurant
Hai Ky Restaurant
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|2 EggRoll
|$4.50
Pork, Shrimp, Mushroom & Veggies deep fried in a crispy, golden wrapper
|#90 Pad Thai
|$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
|#101 Ap chao Chay
|$12.99
Crispy, fried, flat noodle chunks with tofu and veggies