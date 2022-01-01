Rosedale restaurants you'll love

Rosedale's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Rosedale restaurants

Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
Paleo Bowl$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
More about Citizen Eatery
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

3914 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Draught House image

 

Draught House

4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin

Avg 4.5 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Fries$4.00
Side of 3/8" cut fries finished with fine sea salt and a spritz of malt vinegar
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Eight Crispy Double Fried Chicken Wings tossed in our neighborhood renowned Spicy Buffalo Sauce (contains butter)
HOUSE Burger$11.00
Two Akaushi Beef Patties, White American Cheese, Garlicky Dill Pickles, Chopped Yellow Onions, and Fancy Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
More about Draught House
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Hash$17.00
grass-fed sausage . sweet potato . apple . maple . vital farms egg
*contains nuts, egg
Cashew Queso$11.00
cashew creme . chile . salsa verde
*contains nuts
Chicken Tenders$14.00
tempura . honey-mustard
*contains egg, rice
More about Picnik
Fonda San Miguel image

SALADS

Fonda San Miguel

2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Verde$22.50
2 Enchiladas per order. Your choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Ancho Relleno San Miguel$24.95
Chile ancho filled with chicken, olives, capers and almonds in a light cilantro cream sauce. Served with 3 corn tortillas, rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole Poblano$22.50
Served with rice and beans.
More about Fonda San Miguel
Old Thousand image

 

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Fried Rice$18.95
House Smoked Beef Brisket | Chinese Pork Sausage | Scallion | Egg
Chongqing Chicken$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
General Tso's Chicken$16.95
OTGT Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Kohlrabi | Apple | Jasmine Rice
More about Old Thousand
Cookbook image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Everything Brioche Bun$4.00
Housemade brioche dough topped with everything seed mix & filled with scallion cream cheese
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Lemon aioli, provolone, sweet pickled radish, True Harvest romaine, wheat bread
Pepperoni Pizza Pocket Pie$5.00
Flaky pastry, spinach, goat cheese, heirloom tomatoes
More about Cookbook
Pinthouse Pizza image

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza

4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin

Avg 4 (1076 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
Honey Pear
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, sliced pear, caramelized onions, blue cheese, prosciutto, basil, local honey.
Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, and croutons.
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Billy Burger$14.99
Billy's Wings
Fried Cheese Curd Basket$7.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Blenders & Bowls image

 

Blenders & Bowls

4200 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite 110, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beach Bowl$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, and coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, and local honey
Nutty By Nature$8.50
BLEND | acai, bananas, red apples, almond butter, spinach, kale, and vanilla almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, coconut shreds, walnuts, and local honey
O.G.$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, and local honey
More about Blenders & Bowls
Honest Mary's image

 

Honest Mary's

4800 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Butter Cookie$3.25
Sweetened with maple syrup and topped with maldon sea salt (V, GF, DF)
Kids Bowl$7.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Protein + 1 Base + 1 Market Side + 1 Topping + 1 Sauce
Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)$8.75
Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce
More about Honest Mary's
Tiny Pies® image

 

Tiny Pies®

5035 Burnet Rd #100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cherry$5.25
Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
12 Pack Box$61.80
Your choice of up to 12 flavors.
6 Pack Box$30.90
Your choice of up to 6 flavors.
More about Tiny Pies®
Restaurant banner

 

Rosedale Kitchen & Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Ste 102, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rosedale Kitchen & Bar

