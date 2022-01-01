Rosedale restaurants you'll love
Rosedale's top cuisines
Must-try Rosedale restaurants
More about Citizen Eatery
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Popular items
|Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms
|$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
|Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich
|$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
|Paleo Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
3914 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Draught House
Draught House
4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin
|Popular items
|Pub Fries
|$4.00
Side of 3/8" cut fries finished with fine sea salt and a spritz of malt vinegar
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
Eight Crispy Double Fried Chicken Wings tossed in our neighborhood renowned Spicy Buffalo Sauce (contains butter)
|HOUSE Burger
|$11.00
Two Akaushi Beef Patties, White American Cheese, Garlicky Dill Pickles, Chopped Yellow Onions, and Fancy Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
More about Picnik
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Harvest Hash
|$17.00
grass-fed sausage . sweet potato . apple . maple . vital farms egg
*contains nuts, egg
|Cashew Queso
|$11.00
cashew creme . chile . salsa verde
*contains nuts
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
tempura . honey-mustard
*contains egg, rice
More about Fonda San Miguel
SALADS
Fonda San Miguel
2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Verde
|$22.50
2 Enchiladas per order. Your choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Ancho Relleno San Miguel
|$24.95
Chile ancho filled with chicken, olives, capers and almonds in a light cilantro cream sauce. Served with 3 corn tortillas, rice and beans.
|Enchiladas de Mole Poblano
|$22.50
Served with rice and beans.
More about Old Thousand
Old Thousand
4805 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Brisket Fried Rice
|$18.95
House Smoked Beef Brisket | Chinese Pork Sausage | Scallion | Egg
|Chongqing Chicken
|$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.95
OTGT Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Kohlrabi | Apple | Jasmine Rice
More about Cookbook
Cookbook
710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Everything Brioche Bun
|$4.00
Housemade brioche dough topped with everything seed mix & filled with scallion cream cheese
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
Lemon aioli, provolone, sweet pickled radish, True Harvest romaine, wheat bread
|Pepperoni Pizza Pocket Pie
|$5.00
Flaky pastry, spinach, goat cheese, heirloom tomatoes
More about Pinthouse Pizza
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza
4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin
|Popular items
|Electric Jellyfish 4-pack cans
|$18.00
4-Pack of Electric Jellyfish 16oz cans. Voted the "Best Overall Beer in Austin", four years running.
|Honey Pear
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, sliced pear, caramelized onions, blue cheese, prosciutto, basil, local honey.
|Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house-made Caesar dressing, and croutons.
More about Billy's on Burnet
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|Billy Burger
|$14.99
|Billy's Wings
|Fried Cheese Curd Basket
|$7.99
More about Blenders & Bowls
Blenders & Bowls
4200 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite 110, Austin
|Popular items
|Beach Bowl
|$8.00
BLEND | acai, mangos, and coconut water
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, and local honey
|Nutty By Nature
|$8.50
BLEND | acai, bananas, red apples, almond butter, spinach, kale, and vanilla almond milk
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, coconut shreds, walnuts, and local honey
|O.G.
|$7.00
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice
TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, and local honey
More about Honest Mary's
Honest Mary's
4800 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Almond Butter Cookie
|$3.25
Sweetened with maple syrup and topped with maldon sea salt (V, GF, DF)
|Kids Bowl
|$7.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Protein + 1 Base + 1 Market Side + 1 Topping + 1 Sauce
|Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)
|$8.75
Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce
More about Tiny Pies®
Tiny Pies®
5035 Burnet Rd #100, Austin
|Popular items
|Cherry
|$5.25
Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
|12 Pack Box
|$61.80
Your choice of up to 12 flavors.
|6 Pack Box
|$30.90
Your choice of up to 6 flavors.
More about Rosedale Kitchen & Bar
Rosedale Kitchen & Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Ste 102, Austin