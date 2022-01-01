Rosedale American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Rosedale
More about Picnik
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Harvest Hash
|$17.00
grass-fed sausage . sweet potato . apple . maple . vital farms egg
*contains nuts, egg
|Cashew Queso
|$11.00
cashew creme . chile . salsa verde
*contains nuts
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
tempura . honey-mustard
*contains egg, rice
More about Billy's on Burnet
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Popular items
|Billy Burger
|$14.99
|Billy's Wings
|Fried Cheese Curd Basket
|$7.99
More about Honest Mary's
Honest Mary's
4800 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Almond Butter Cookie
|$3.25
Sweetened with maple syrup and topped with maldon sea salt (V, GF, DF)
|Kids Bowl
|$7.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Protein + 1 Base + 1 Market Side + 1 Topping + 1 Sauce
|Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)
|$8.75
Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce
More about Rosedale Kitchen & Bar
Rosedale Kitchen & Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Ste 102, Austin