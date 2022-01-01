Rosedale American restaurants you'll love

Go
Rosedale restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Rosedale

Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Hash$17.00
grass-fed sausage . sweet potato . apple . maple . vital farms egg
*contains nuts, egg
Cashew Queso$11.00
cashew creme . chile . salsa verde
*contains nuts
Chicken Tenders$14.00
tempura . honey-mustard
*contains egg, rice
More about Picnik
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Billy Burger$14.99
Billy's Wings
Fried Cheese Curd Basket$7.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Honest Mary's image

 

Honest Mary's

4800 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Butter Cookie$3.25
Sweetened with maple syrup and topped with maldon sea salt (V, GF, DF)
Kids Bowl$7.50
CHOOSE ITEMS BELOW // 1 Protein + 1 Base + 1 Market Side + 1 Topping + 1 Sauce
Sedona Lime (V, GF, DF)$8.75
Basmati Rice, Organic Spinach, Black Beans, Texas Sweet Potatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Lime Crema Sauce
More about Honest Mary's
Restaurant banner

 

Rosedale Kitchen & Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Ste 102, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rosedale Kitchen & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rosedale

Cookies

Brisket

Cheese Fries

Pies

Map

More near Rosedale to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston