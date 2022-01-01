Rosedale breakfast spots you'll love
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
Popular items
Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms
$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich
$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
Paleo Bowl
$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
Popular items
Harvest Hash
$17.00
grass-fed sausage . sweet potato . apple . maple . vital farms egg
*contains nuts, egg
Cashew Queso
$11.00
cashew creme . chile . salsa verde
*contains nuts
Chicken Tenders
$14.00
tempura . honey-mustard
*contains egg, rice
SALADS
Fonda San Miguel
2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin
Popular items
Enchiladas Verde
$22.50
2 Enchiladas per order. Your choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Ancho Relleno San Miguel
$24.95
Chile ancho filled with chicken, olives, capers and almonds in a light cilantro cream sauce. Served with 3 corn tortillas, rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole Poblano
$22.50
Served with rice and beans.