Rosedale breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Rosedale

Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Style Hen of the Woods Mushrooms$12.50
Served with house espresso BBQ sauce
Flame Grilled Tofu Sandwich$14.50
Organic marinated tofu, house pesto, red bells, zucchini, grilled onions with house aioli on sourdough toasts. Comes with choice of fries, salad or coleslaw
Paleo Bowl$14.00
Grilled Brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower & sweet potatoes atop organic spring mix, topped with house tahini dressing and toasted pecans
More about Citizen Eatery
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Harvest Hash$17.00
grass-fed sausage . sweet potato . apple . maple . vital farms egg
*contains nuts, egg
Cashew Queso$11.00
cashew creme . chile . salsa verde
*contains nuts
Chicken Tenders$14.00
tempura . honey-mustard
*contains egg, rice
More about Picnik
Fonda San Miguel image

SALADS

Fonda San Miguel

2330 West North Loop Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Verde$22.50
2 Enchiladas per order. Your choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Ancho Relleno San Miguel$24.95
Chile ancho filled with chicken, olives, capers and almonds in a light cilantro cream sauce. Served with 3 corn tortillas, rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole Poblano$22.50
Served with rice and beans.
More about Fonda San Miguel

