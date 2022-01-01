Brisket in Rosedale
Rosedale restaurants that serve brisket
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
3914 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Old Thousand
Old Thousand
4805 Burnet Road, Austin
|Brisket Fried Rice
|$18.95
House Smoked Beef Brisket | Chinese Pork Sausage | Scallion | Egg
|Chongqing Chicken
|$11.95
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
|General Tso's Chicken
|$16.95
OTGT Sauce | Tianjin Chili | Kohlrabi | Apple | Jasmine Rice