Caesar salad in Rosedale
Rosedale restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Cookbook
Cookbook
710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
True Harvest romaine, brioche croutons, parmesan, asiago, romano, caesar dressing (vegetarian)
More about Pinthouse Pizza
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza
4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin
|Caesar Salad - Full
|$9.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing, and croutons. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
|Caesar Salad - Side
|$5.75
Chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing, and croutons. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!