Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Rosedale

Go
Rosedale restaurants
Toast

Rosedale restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$14.00
tempura . honey-mustard
*contains egg, rice
More about Picnik
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Jessi Cate's Chicken Strips$8.99
More about Billy's on Burnet

Browse other tasty dishes in Rosedale

Chopped Salad

Cheese Fries

Quiche

Cheesecake

Carne Asada

Hummus

Pies

Nachos

Map

More near Rosedale to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston