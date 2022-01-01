Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Rosedale
/
Austin
/
Rosedale
/
Chicken Tenders
Rosedale restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
Avg 4.4
(2534 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$14.00
tempura . honey-mustard
*contains egg, rice
More about Picnik
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
Avg 4.3
(1056 reviews)
Jessi Cate's Chicken Strips
$8.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Browse other tasty dishes in Rosedale
Chopped Salad
Cheese Fries
Quiche
Cheesecake
Carne Asada
Hummus
Pies
Nachos
More near Rosedale to explore
East Austin
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
South Lamar District
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston