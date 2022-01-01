Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Rosedale

Rosedale restaurants
Toast

Rosedale restaurants that serve chopped salad

Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$15.00
hydro greens . arugula . asparagus . carrot . tomato . cucumber . radish . lemon-oregano vinaigrette .
*contains seeds
More about Picnik
Item pic

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza

4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin

Avg 4 (1076 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Chop Salad - Full$10.00
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!
More about Pinthouse Pizza

