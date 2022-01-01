Chopped salad in Rosedale
Rosedale restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Picnik
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
hydro greens . arugula . asparagus . carrot . tomato . cucumber . radish . lemon-oregano vinaigrette .
*contains seeds
More about Pinthouse Pizza
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza
4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin
|Italian Chop Salad - Full
|$10.00
Chopped lettuce, house made Parmesan vinaigrette, chopped pepperoni, cheese blend, marinated garbanzo beans, dried herbs. !NOTE! - There is an issue with our online store showing all the included toppings as an additional cost. Once added to the cart the item will have the correct price. No need to remove toppings!