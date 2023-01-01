Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Rosedale
/
Austin
/
Rosedale
/
Fried Pickles
Rosedale restaurants that serve fried pickles
Draught House
4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin
Avg 4.5
(588 reviews)
Fried Dill Pickle Chips
$7.00
Deep fried pickle chips served with a house made Ranch sauce.
More about Draught House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
Avg 4.3
(1056 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$7.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Browse other tasty dishes in Rosedale
Cookies
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Cheesecake
Cheese Fries
Nachos
Chili
Chopped Salad
More near Rosedale to explore
East Austin
Avg 4.4
(79 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Warehouse District
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
University of Texas
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
South Lamar District
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bouldin Creek
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(506 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(816 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1741 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2232 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston