Fried rice in Rosedale

Picnik | Burnet
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Medi Fried Rice
|$20.00
jasmin rice . grass-fed beef + heritage pork sausage . cavolo nero . pesto . Vital farms egg . feta
**contains
Old Thousand - Burnet
4805 Burnet Road, Austin
|Brisket Fried Rice
|$24.00
Sliced House Brisket | Bok Choy | Soy Glaze
|Char Siu Fried Rice
|$24.00
Pork Belly | Bok Choy | Jasmine Rice | Egg | Scallion
|Veggie / Vegan Fried Rice
|$16.00
(Vegan or Veg, GF) Bok Choy | Beech Mushroom | Celery | Egg*