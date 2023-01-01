Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Rosedale

Go
Rosedale restaurants
Toast

Rosedale restaurants that serve fried rice

Picnik image

 

Picnik | Burnet

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Medi Fried Rice$20.00
jasmin rice . grass-fed beef + heritage pork sausage . cavolo nero . pesto . Vital farms egg . feta
**contains
More about Picnik | Burnet
Item pic

 

Old Thousand - Burnet

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Fried Rice$24.00
Sliced House Brisket | Bok Choy | Soy Glaze
Char Siu Fried Rice$24.00
Pork Belly | Bok Choy | Jasmine Rice | Egg | Scallion
Veggie / Vegan Fried Rice$16.00
(Vegan or Veg, GF) Bok Choy | Beech Mushroom | Celery | Egg*
More about Old Thousand - Burnet

Browse other tasty dishes in Rosedale

Grilled Chicken

Avocado Toast

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Hummus

Tacos

Chili

Pretzels

Map

More near Rosedale to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (816 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1741 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2232 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston