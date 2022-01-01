Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SoCo (S. Congress Ave.) restaurants you'll love

SoCo (S. Congress Ave.) restaurants
SoCo (S. Congress Ave.)'s top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Bakeries
Food trucks
Food Trucks
Must-try SoCo (S. Congress Ave.) restaurants

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen image

 

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Maguro Nigiri$5.50
Bigeye tuna (1 piece)
Hira Hira$15.00
Dutch yellowtail, avocado, green onion, crispy shallot, yuzu miso, lemongrass soy, cilantro, sesame
The Veggiepillar$18.00
Miso grilled eggplant, sesame,
pickled cucumber & carrot, topped with avocado and serrano,
yuzu miso sauce, sesame
*Vegan*
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Teal House Congress

2304 South Congress, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Andi Croissant (Cinnamon Roll)$3.25
Cinnamon and Brown sugar croissant topped with icing and caramelized sugar
Sausage Kolache$3.85
Jalapeno Sausage Kolache$3.85
More about Teal House Congress
Home Slice Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Home Slice Pizza

1415 South Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.8 (7003 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Home Slice Pizza
