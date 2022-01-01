SoCo (S. Congress Ave.) restaurants you'll love
More about Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Popular items
|Maguro Nigiri
|$5.50
Bigeye tuna (1 piece)
|Hira Hira
|$15.00
Dutch yellowtail, avocado, green onion, crispy shallot, yuzu miso, lemongrass soy, cilantro, sesame
|The Veggiepillar
|$18.00
Miso grilled eggplant, sesame,
pickled cucumber & carrot, topped with avocado and serrano,
yuzu miso sauce, sesame
*Vegan*
More about Teal House Congress
Teal House Congress
2304 South Congress, Austin
|Popular items
|The Andi Croissant (Cinnamon Roll)
|$3.25
Cinnamon and Brown sugar croissant topped with icing and caramelized sugar
|Sausage Kolache
|$3.85
|Jalapeno Sausage Kolache
|$3.85