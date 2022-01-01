South Lamar District American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in South Lamar District
More about Odd Duck
Odd Duck
1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Apple & Cheddar Salad
|$12.00
Pink peppercorn vinaigrette, aged cheddar, arugula, persimmon, radish, toasted pecan. Gluten and dairy free. Can be vegan or nut free.
|Pan-Seared Scallops
|$35.00
Masa Butter: masa, butter, xantham, chicken carnitas liquid
Salsa Macha: pasilla, ancho, arbol chiles, garlic, pepitas, sesame seeds, coriander, red wine vin.
allergens: dairy (only butter), corn, seeds (pepitas, sesame), gluten (carnitas liquid), not pescatarean, alliums
|Roasted Sweet Potato
|$10.00
Massaman curry, nuoc cham, candied peanut, lime, mint. Dairy and gluten-free, can be prepared vegan or nut-free.
More about Gourdough's Public House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gourdough's Public House
2700 South Lamar Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Funky Monkey
|$7.75
|Miss Shortcake
|$7.75
|Freebird
|$7.75
More about Aviary Wine & Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Aviary Wine & Kitchen
2110 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Happy Holidays Wine Pack!
|$156.00
Aviary Wine & Kitchen presents your solution to all your holiday celebrations, salutations, and inebriations!!
Holiday Wine Pack Includes:
1 x Nominé Renard Blanc de Blancs NV
1 x Domaine de la Noblaie 'Chante le Vent' Chinon Blanc
1 x Bio-Weingut H.u.M Hofer Zweigelt Rosé 1L
1 x Domaine Viret 'Energie'
1 x B. Leighton 'Gratitude' Olson Bros Vineyard
|3 Pack Play on!