South Lamar District bars & lounges you'll love

Go
South Lamar District restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in South Lamar District

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli$9.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
Garlic Knots$4.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
14" Pizza$14.00
All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Loro Austin image

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
TG Chicken Karaage$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
Coconut Scented Rice$4.50
**soy (white rice available upon request)
More about Loro Austin
Odd Duck image

 

Odd Duck

1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (14874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apple & Cheddar Salad$12.00
Pink peppercorn vinaigrette, aged cheddar, arugula, persimmon, radish, toasted pecan. Gluten and dairy free. Can be vegan or nut free.
Pan-Seared Scallops$35.00
Masa Butter: masa, butter, xantham, chicken carnitas liquid
Salsa Macha: pasilla, ancho, arbol chiles, garlic, pepitas, sesame seeds, coriander, red wine vin.
allergens: dairy (only butter), corn, seeds (pepitas, sesame), gluten (carnitas liquid), not pescatarean, alliums
Roasted Sweet Potato$10.00
Massaman curry, nuoc cham, candied peanut, lime, mint. Dairy and gluten-free, can be prepared vegan or nut-free.
More about Odd Duck
Gourdough's Public House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gourdough's Public House

2700 South Lamar Street, Austin

Avg 4.3 (3620 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Funky Monkey$7.75
Miss Shortcake$7.75
Freebird$7.75
More about Gourdough's Public House
Aviary Wine & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Aviary Wine & Kitchen

2110 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Happy Holidays Wine Pack!$156.00
Aviary Wine & Kitchen presents your solution to all your holiday celebrations, salutations, and inebriations!!
Holiday Wine Pack Includes:
1 x Nominé Renard Blanc de Blancs NV
1 x Domaine de la Noblaie 'Chante le Vent' Chinon Blanc
1 x Bio-Weingut H.u.M Hofer Zweigelt Rosé 1L
1 x Domaine Viret 'Energie'
1 x B. Leighton 'Gratitude' Olson Bros Vineyard
3 Pack Play on!
More about Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Lamar District

Karaage

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near South Lamar District to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston