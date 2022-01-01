South Lamar District bars & lounges you'll love
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|Panko Crusted Fried Ravioli
|$9.00
6 Raviolis, stuffed with Ricotta Cheese and served with a side of Marinara
|Garlic Knots
|$4.00
4 Garlic Knots. Served with a side of Marinara
|14" Pizza
|$14.00
All build your own pizzas included with sauce and mozzarella cheese unless specified otherwise****
More about Loro Austin
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|TG Sweet Corn Fritters
|$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
|TG Chicken Karaage
|$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
|Coconut Scented Rice
|$4.50
**soy (white rice available upon request)
More about Odd Duck
Odd Duck
1201 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Apple & Cheddar Salad
|$12.00
Pink peppercorn vinaigrette, aged cheddar, arugula, persimmon, radish, toasted pecan. Gluten and dairy free. Can be vegan or nut free.
|Pan-Seared Scallops
|$35.00
Masa Butter: masa, butter, xantham, chicken carnitas liquid
Salsa Macha: pasilla, ancho, arbol chiles, garlic, pepitas, sesame seeds, coriander, red wine vin.
allergens: dairy (only butter), corn, seeds (pepitas, sesame), gluten (carnitas liquid), not pescatarean, alliums
|Roasted Sweet Potato
|$10.00
Massaman curry, nuoc cham, candied peanut, lime, mint. Dairy and gluten-free, can be prepared vegan or nut-free.
More about Gourdough's Public House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gourdough's Public House
2700 South Lamar Street, Austin
|Popular items
|Funky Monkey
|$7.75
|Miss Shortcake
|$7.75
|Freebird
|$7.75
More about Aviary Wine & Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Aviary Wine & Kitchen
2110 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Happy Holidays Wine Pack!
|$156.00
Aviary Wine & Kitchen presents your solution to all your holiday celebrations, salutations, and inebriations!!
Holiday Wine Pack Includes:
1 x Nominé Renard Blanc de Blancs NV
1 x Domaine de la Noblaie 'Chante le Vent' Chinon Blanc
1 x Bio-Weingut H.u.M Hofer Zweigelt Rosé 1L
1 x Domaine Viret 'Energie'
1 x B. Leighton 'Gratitude' Olson Bros Vineyard
|3 Pack Play on!