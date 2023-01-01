Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Southeast Austin

Southeast Austin restaurants
Southeast Austin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Teal House Truck image

 

Teal House Trailer

29035 Ranch Rd 12, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
More about Teal House Trailer
Item pic

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken and Goat Cheese Sandwich$18.00
Sourdough Bread, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Pistou, Pico
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, wing sauce, chipotle aioli, tomato, lettuce, brioche roll
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

