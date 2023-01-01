Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Southeast Austin

Southeast Austin restaurants
Southeast Austin restaurants that serve migas

Migas image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Migas Taco$4.50
Grilled eggs w/pico, chips, and cheese
Migas Plate$10.50
Scrambled eggs mixed w/pico chips and cheese
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing) - 3901 Promontory Point Dr

3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Migas Plate$9.55
Crispy corn chips strips scrambled with two eggs, tomato, onion, jalapeño and cheese, served with a side of beans and a side of breakfast potatoes.
Migas Taco$3.75
Mini crispy corn strips with scrambled egg, tomato, onion, jalapeño and cheese
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing) - 3901 Promontory Point Dr

