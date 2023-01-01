Migas in Southeast Austin
Southeast Austin restaurants that serve migas
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$4.50
Grilled eggs w/pico, chips, and cheese
|Migas Plate
|$10.50
Scrambled eggs mixed w/pico chips and cheese
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck (Meanwhile Brewing) - 3901 Promontory Point Dr
3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin
|Migas Plate
|$9.55
Crispy corn chips strips scrambled with two eggs, tomato, onion, jalapeño and cheese, served with a side of beans and a side of breakfast potatoes.
|Migas Taco
|$3.75
Mini crispy corn strips with scrambled egg, tomato, onion, jalapeño and cheese