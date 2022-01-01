University of Texas restaurants you'll love

University of Texas restaurants
Toast

University of Texas's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
French
Gastropubs
Must-try University of Texas restaurants

Hopfields image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hopfields

3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1933 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salade Verte$8.00
butter lettuce, shallots, camembert cheese wedge, dijon vinaigrette, two slices baguette
Steak Frites$39.00
choice black angus filet, beurre maître d’hôtel, dijon, pommes frites
Pascal Burger$18.00
caramelized onions, camembert cheese, grain mustard, cornichons, Challah bun, choice of fries, side salad, or cup of soup.
More about Hopfields
Goodall's at Hotel Ella image

 

Goodall's at Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Aged Filet Mignon$24.00
"A seared and roasted 8oz aged filet mignon. Served with local hi-fi mycology mushrooms, japenese eggplant, fried brussel sprouts, red chimichurri sauce, and fleur de sel.
Wild Boar Fried Dumplings$10.00
"Housemade fried dumplings filled with wild boar and herbs, served over an aji pepper turmeric coulis.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed with pumpkin seed oil and nutritional yeast. Garnished with lemon zest.
More about Goodall's at Hotel Ella
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Patio #1$13.50
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso, Crispy Beef Taco, Two Cheese Enchiladas w/ chili, beans & rice
David Special$13.50
Two crispy beef tacos topped with queso, Two cheese enchiladas with chili, beans & rice
Bean & Cheese Nachos$6.25
Made on homemade shells. Served with jalapeños.
More about El Patio
Vaquero Taquero image

 

Vaquero Taquero

104 E. 31st, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga de Pollo$3.69
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
Nopales$3.69
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
Chicken Mole$3.69
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
More about Vaquero Taquero
Kesos Tacos image

TACOS

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
John Special$3.35
Scrambled eggs & potatoes, chorizo, refried beans, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Migas$3.35
Scrambled eggs, crisp corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Chicken Fajita$4.05
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
More about Kesos Tacos
Texas French Bread image

SANDWICHES

Texas French Bread

2900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TFB cookie$1.90
all of our baked goods are made with 100% organic grains
Baguette French$3.40
organic wheat flour, dry yeast, salt, white sourdough starter, water CONTAINS: WHEAT
COOKIE TIN (assorted)$42.00
dozens of assorted dainty holiday cookies
More about Texas French Bread
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

404 W. 26th St., Austin

Avg 4.5 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
More about The Pizza Press
Via 313 image

 

Via 313

3016 Guadalupe St #100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Small Detroiter$13.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Large Detroiter$24.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Large Omnivore$26.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
More about Via 313
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE

2908 Fruth St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
TOTS$4.00
CHIK'N CHIPOTLE$10.00
More about ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thrive Fries$4.99
French fries served withThrive sauce
City Limits Fire Burger$12.99
Juicy burger with our Thrive sauce, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, and bacon
The Guadalupe$10.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, parmesan, mozzarella blend
More about Thrive Craft House
Honey Moon Spirit Lounge image

 

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

624 W. 34th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Honey Moon Spirit Lounge
Longhorn Chicken image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • WAFFLES

Longhorn Chicken

2512 Rio Grande St., Austin

Avg 3.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Fried$7.95
2 piece bone in smoked chicken dredged and fried to a golden crisp w/1 side & a waffle
Chicken Sandwich$7.95
tenders brined, dredged, and fried to a golden crisp topped with ranch
Tenders$7.95
3 jumbo size tenders w/1 side & a waffle
More about Longhorn Chicken
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit) image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)

2902 Medical Arts St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.99
A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk, finished with a layer of foam
Mocha Latte$4.49
An exquisite blend of espresso, steamed milk, and a sweet mocha finish
Honey Lavender Latte$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
More about Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
Restaurant banner

 

Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hotel Ella

