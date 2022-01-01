University of Texas restaurants you'll love
More about Hopfields
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hopfields
3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin
|Popular items
|Salade Verte
|$8.00
butter lettuce, shallots, camembert cheese wedge, dijon vinaigrette, two slices baguette
|Steak Frites
|$39.00
choice black angus filet, beurre maître d’hôtel, dijon, pommes frites
|Pascal Burger
|$18.00
caramelized onions, camembert cheese, grain mustard, cornichons, Challah bun, choice of fries, side salad, or cup of soup.
More about Goodall's at Hotel Ella
Goodall's at Hotel Ella
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Popular items
|8oz Aged Filet Mignon
|$24.00
"A seared and roasted 8oz aged filet mignon. Served with local hi-fi mycology mushrooms, japenese eggplant, fried brussel sprouts, red chimichurri sauce, and fleur de sel.
|Wild Boar Fried Dumplings
|$10.00
"Housemade fried dumplings filled with wild boar and herbs, served over an aji pepper turmeric coulis.
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed with pumpkin seed oil and nutritional yeast. Garnished with lemon zest.
More about El Patio
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Popular items
|El Patio #1
|$13.50
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso, Crispy Beef Taco, Two Cheese Enchiladas w/ chili, beans & rice
|David Special
|$13.50
Two crispy beef tacos topped with queso, Two cheese enchiladas with chili, beans & rice
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$6.25
Made on homemade shells. Served with jalapeños.
More about Vaquero Taquero
Vaquero Taquero
104 E. 31st, Austin
|Popular items
|Tinga de Pollo
|$3.69
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
|Nopales
|$3.69
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
|Chicken Mole
|$3.69
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
More about Kesos Tacos
TACOS
Kesos Tacos
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|John Special
|$3.35
Scrambled eggs & potatoes, chorizo, refried beans, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
|Migas
|$3.35
Scrambled eggs, crisp corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.05
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
More about Texas French Bread
SANDWICHES
Texas French Bread
2900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Popular items
|TFB cookie
|$1.90
all of our baked goods are made with 100% organic grains
|Baguette French
|$3.40
organic wheat flour, dry yeast, salt, white sourdough starter, water CONTAINS: WHEAT
|COOKIE TIN (assorted)
|$42.00
dozens of assorted dainty holiday cookies
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
404 W. 26th St., Austin
|Popular items
|The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
|Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^
Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.
|PYO Pizza ^
|$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
More about Via 313
Via 313
3016 Guadalupe St #100, Austin
|Popular items
|Small Detroiter
|$13.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
|Large Detroiter
|$24.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
|Large Omnivore
|$26.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
More about ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
2908 Fruth St, Austin
|Popular items
|JALAPEÑO RANCH CHIK'N SANDWICH
|$10.00
FEAT. HOUSE-MADE VEGAN JALAPEÑO RANCH
|TOTS
|$4.00
|CHIK'N CHIPOTLE
|$10.00
More about Thrive Craft House
FRENCH FRIES
Thrive Craft House
519 West 37th st., Austin
|Popular items
|Thrive Fries
|$4.99
French fries served withThrive sauce
|City Limits Fire Burger
|$12.99
Juicy burger with our Thrive sauce, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, and bacon
|The Guadalupe
|$10.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, parmesan, mozzarella blend
More about Longhorn Chicken
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • WAFFLES
Longhorn Chicken
2512 Rio Grande St., Austin
|Popular items
|Smoked Fried
|$7.95
2 piece bone in smoked chicken dredged and fried to a golden crisp w/1 side & a waffle
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
tenders brined, dredged, and fried to a golden crisp topped with ranch
|Tenders
|$7.95
3 jumbo size tenders w/1 side & a waffle
More about Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
2902 Medical Arts St, Austin
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.99
A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk, finished with a layer of foam
|Mocha Latte
|$4.49
An exquisite blend of espresso, steamed milk, and a sweet mocha finish
|Honey Lavender Latte
|$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
More about Hotel Ella
Hotel Ella
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin