University of Texas American restaurants you'll love

Go
University of Texas restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in University of Texas

Goodall's at Hotel Ella image

 

Goodall's at Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Aged Filet Mignon$24.00
"A seared and roasted 8oz aged filet mignon. Served with local hi-fi mycology mushrooms, japenese eggplant, fried brussel sprouts, red chimichurri sauce, and fleur de sel.
Wild Boar Fried Dumplings$10.00
"Housemade fried dumplings filled with wild boar and herbs, served over an aji pepper turmeric coulis.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed with pumpkin seed oil and nutritional yeast. Garnished with lemon zest.
More about Goodall's at Hotel Ella
Texas French Bread image

SANDWICHES

Texas French Bread

2900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TFB cookie$1.90
all of our baked goods are made with 100% organic grains
Baguette French$3.40
organic wheat flour, dry yeast, salt, white sourdough starter, water CONTAINS: WHEAT
COOKIE TIN (assorted)$42.00
dozens of assorted dainty holiday cookies
More about Texas French Bread
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thrive Fries$4.99
French fries served withThrive sauce
City Limits Fire Burger$12.99
Juicy burger with our Thrive sauce, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, and bacon
The Guadalupe$10.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, parmesan, mozzarella blend
More about Thrive Craft House
Honey Moon Spirit Lounge image

 

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

624 W. 34th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Honey Moon Spirit Lounge
Longhorn Chicken image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • WAFFLES

Longhorn Chicken

2512 Rio Grande St., Austin

Avg 3.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Fried$7.95
2 piece bone in smoked chicken dredged and fried to a golden crisp w/1 side & a waffle
Chicken Sandwich$7.95
tenders brined, dredged, and fried to a golden crisp topped with ranch
Tenders$7.95
3 jumbo size tenders w/1 side & a waffle
More about Longhorn Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hotel Ella

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in University of Texas

Tacos

Map

More near University of Texas to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston