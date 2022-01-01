University of Texas cafés you'll love

Go
University of Texas restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in University of Texas

Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thrive Fries$4.99
French fries served withThrive sauce
City Limits Fire Burger$12.99
Juicy burger with our Thrive sauce, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, and bacon
The Guadalupe$10.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, parmesan, mozzarella blend
More about Thrive Craft House
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit) image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)

2902 Medical Arts St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.99
A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk, finished with a layer of foam
Mocha Latte$4.49
An exquisite blend of espresso, steamed milk, and a sweet mocha finish
Honey Lavender Latte$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
More about Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in University of Texas

Tacos

Map

More near University of Texas to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston