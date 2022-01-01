University of Texas cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in University of Texas
More about Thrive Craft House
FRENCH FRIES
Thrive Craft House
519 West 37th st., Austin
|Popular items
|Thrive Fries
|$4.99
French fries served withThrive sauce
|City Limits Fire Burger
|$12.99
Juicy burger with our Thrive sauce, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, and bacon
|The Guadalupe
|$10.99
Red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, parmesan, mozzarella blend
More about Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
2902 Medical Arts St, Austin
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.99
A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk, finished with a layer of foam
|Mocha Latte
|$4.49
An exquisite blend of espresso, steamed milk, and a sweet mocha finish
|Honey Lavender Latte
|$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam