University of Texas Mexican restaurants you'll love
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Popular items
|El Patio #1
|$13.50
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso, Crispy Beef Taco, Two Cheese Enchiladas w/ chili, beans & rice
|David Special
|$13.50
Two crispy beef tacos topped with queso, Two cheese enchiladas with chili, beans & rice
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$6.25
Made on homemade shells. Served with jalapeños.
Vaquero Taquero
104 E. 31st, Austin
|Popular items
|Tinga de Pollo
|$3.69
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
|Nopales
|$3.69
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
|Chicken Mole
|$3.69
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
TACOS
Kesos Tacos
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|John Special
|$3.35
Scrambled eggs & potatoes, chorizo, refried beans, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
|Migas
|$3.35
Scrambled eggs, crisp corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.05
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.