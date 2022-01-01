University of Texas Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in University of Texas

El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
El Patio #1$13.50
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso, Crispy Beef Taco, Two Cheese Enchiladas w/ chili, beans & rice
David Special$13.50
Two crispy beef tacos topped with queso, Two cheese enchiladas with chili, beans & rice
Bean & Cheese Nachos$6.25
Made on homemade shells. Served with jalapeños.
More about El Patio
Vaquero Taquero image

 

Vaquero Taquero

104 E. 31st, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga de Pollo$3.69
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
Nopales$3.69
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
Chicken Mole$3.69
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
More about Vaquero Taquero
Kesos Tacos image

TACOS

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
John Special$3.35
Scrambled eggs & potatoes, chorizo, refried beans, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Migas$3.35
Scrambled eggs, crisp corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Chicken Fajita$4.05
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
More about Kesos Tacos

