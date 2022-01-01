Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in University of Texas

University of Texas restaurants
University of Texas restaurants that serve burritos

El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.00
More about El Patio
Kesos Tacos image

TACOS

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$8.95
Refried beans, spanish rice, your choice of pork carnitas, chicken fajita, or beef fajita, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, with queso, on a 12” flour tortilla.
More about Kesos Tacos

