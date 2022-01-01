Fajitas in University of Texas
University of Texas restaurants that serve fajitas
More about El Patio
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Beef Fajitas
|$19.50
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
|Combo Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
|Chicken Fajitas
Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas, rice & beans.
More about Kesos Tacos
TACOS
Kesos Tacos
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Beef Fajita
|$5.50
Grilled beef fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.50
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.