Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in University of Texas

Go
University of Texas restaurants
Toast

University of Texas restaurants that serve nachos

El Patio image

 

El Patio - Austin

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Nachos$6.25
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.
Special Nachos$0.00
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños & guacamole
Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos$8.20
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, our signature taco meat, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.
More about El Patio - Austin
Kesos Tacos image

TACOS

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grande Nachos$11.95
Homemade tortilla chips, refried beans, your choice of pork carnitas, chicken fajita, beef fajita, or veggies, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, topped with queso & side of sour cream and guacamole.
More about Kesos Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in University of Texas

Chicken Fajitas

Barbacoas

Quesadillas

Chili

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Fajitas

Burritos

Map

More near University of Texas to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (544 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston