Warehouse District restaurants you'll love

TACOS • SEAFOOD
La Condesa
400 A W 2nd ST, Austin
|Popular items
|Esquites
|$12.00
8oz charred corn, mayo, aleppo chile, cotija cheese, lime (vegetarian/gf)
|Churros
|$10.00
Dulce de leche (v)
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Salsa verde, onion, cilantro (gf)
SUSHI
TenTen
501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin
|Popular items
|salmon roll
|$15.00
shiso, bruleed citrus *can be made gluten free upon request
|charred edamame
|$7.00
chili honey furikake *can be made gluten free upon request
|miso soup
|$6.00
tofu, wakame
Hestia and Kalimotxo!
607 W Third St, Austin
|Popular items
|Kali Burger
|$14.00
served a la carte. 44 farms beef, px onion, mushroom aioli, mahon cheese, house-made bun
|Burnt Basque Cheesecake Slice
|$8.00
with smoked strawberry
|Blistered Shishito Peppers
|$9.00
sea salt, preserved lemon aioli
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Popular items
|Hot & Sour Soup (GF)
|$4.00
black vinegar, seasoned mushroom stock, egg, tofu, bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, housemade chili oil
|Sichuan Spicy Wontons
|$7.00
ground pork shoulder, local shrimp, garlic, ginger, scallions; served in seasoned mushroom stock and house-made chili oil
|Wu Chow Fried Rice (GF)
|$16.00
organic chicken thigh, local shrimp, Chinese BBQ’d pork shoulder, onion, scallion, and local scrambled eggs
The Original Hoffbrau
613 W 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Table 1
|$225.00
10 PEOPLE MAX
|Pay It Forward Meal
|$6.00
This provides a warm meal to a struggling service industry worker each week.
|Canteen Black Cherry
|$4.00
JuiceLand
607 W 3RD ST. STE 115, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
|HOT SHOT
lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt
|WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
CHICKEN
Comedor
501 Colorado St, Austin
|Popular items
|Seafood Tostada
|$17.00
Smoked tuna, octopus, matcha poached shrimp, and cilantro emulsion.
|Veggie Tacos
|$16.00
Texas mushrooms and braised greens. 4 tacos per order on 4-inch heirloom corn tortillas. Served with a side of salsa verde
|Carnitas Tacos
|$16.00
Onion, cilantro, radish, and chile toreado. 4 tacos per order on 4-inch heirloom corn tortillas, served with sides of salsa verde and salsa Roja.
Maiko
207 San Jacinto Blvd. Ste 202, Austin
|Popular items
|Philadelphia Roll
|$10.00
|Tamago (Sweet omelet)
|$3.25
|Hamachi Toro (Fatty Yellowtail) Nigiri
|$5.00