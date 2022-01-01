Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in West Campus

Go
West Campus restaurants
Toast

West Campus restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Val's Chicken Sandwich image

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Val's Chicken Sandwich and a Side$9.95
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
Dirty's Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo------------------------
Dry = No dressing;
P&D = No dressing, no vegetables;
ATW = Lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato
Val's Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun------------------------
Dry = No dressing;
P&D = No dressing, no vegetables;
ATW = Lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Bar on Campus

1901 San Antonio St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Pickles, and Sriracha Mayo
More about Burger Bar on Campus

Browse other tasty dishes in West Campus

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Map

More near West Campus to explore

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston