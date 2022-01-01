Chicken sandwiches in West Campus
West Campus restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Val's Chicken Sandwich and a Side
|$9.95
Marinated chargrilled chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, sesame bun
|Dirty's Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo------------------------
Dry = No dressing;
P&D = No dressing, no vegetables;
ATW = Lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato
