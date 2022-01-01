Chicken tenders in West Campus

Go
West Campus restaurants
Toast

West Campus restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders 3 Piece image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Bar on Campus

1901 San Antonio St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders 3 Piece$4.25
Served with your choice of sauce
More about Burger Bar on Campus

Browse other tasty dishes in West Campus

French Fries

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near West Campus to explore

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Lamar District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Market District

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Oltorf/East Riverside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Circle C Ranch

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston