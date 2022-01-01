Go
Austin's American Grill - Harmony

Austin’s American Grill is the quintessential taste of Colorado. With two great Fort Collin’s locations—one in the heart of Old Town and another on Harmony Road, we’ll have you wondering why mom’s food never tasted so good and when you can come back for more. Savory roasts and chicken cooked over an open flame in our front-of-the-house rotisserie. All-natural buffalo seasoned to perfection. Cornbread baked in iron skillets and drizzled with honey and butter. Signature cocktails sweetened with fresh-squeezed fruit juice. Plus, our decadent desserts are made fresh daily, giving you an excuse to stop in for a slice that reminds you of home. So grab a friend and make plans to meet at the red umbrellas. There’s a reason Austin’s is one of Northern Colorado’s favorite destinations.

2815 E. Harmony Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gluten Free Combo Plate$23.95
Quarter chicken with slow roasted pork ribs
Sierra Mist$2.75
Pint of French Onion$5.95
Pint of Beer Cheese$5.95
Gluten Free Hot Artichoke Dip$11.95
Served gratin style with fresh vegetables
French Dip$15.95
House roasted beef, Swiss cheese, toasted baguette
Iced Tea$2.95
Whole Chicken$16.95
Whole Rotisserie chicken
Quart of French Onion$8.95
Burger$14.95
Location

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
