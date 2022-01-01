Austin's American Grill - Old Town
Austin’s American Grill is the quintessential taste of Colorado. With two great Fort Collin’s locations—one in the heart of Old Town and another on Harmony Road, we’ll have you wondering why mom’s food never tasted so good and when you can come back for more. Savory roasts and chicken cooked over an open flame in our front-of-the-house rotisserie. All-natural buffalo seasoned to perfection. Cornbread baked in iron skillets and drizzled with honey and butter. Signature cocktails sweetened with fresh-squeezed fruit juice. Plus, our decadent desserts are made fresh daily, giving you an excuse to stop in for a slice that reminds you of home. So grab a friend and make plans to meet at the red umbrellas. There’s a reason Austin’s is one of Northern Colorado’s favorite destinations.
100 W Mountain Ave.
100 W Mountain Ave.
Fort Collins CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
