Austin's American Grill - Old Town

Austin’s American Grill is the quintessential taste of Colorado. With two great Fort Collin’s locations—one in the heart of Old Town and another on Harmony Road, we’ll have you wondering why mom’s food never tasted so good and when you can come back for more. Savory roasts and chicken cooked over an open flame in our front-of-the-house rotisserie. All-natural buffalo seasoned to perfection. Cornbread baked in iron skillets and drizzled with honey and butter. Signature cocktails sweetened with fresh-squeezed fruit juice. Plus, our decadent desserts are made fresh daily, giving you an excuse to stop in for a slice that reminds you of home. So grab a friend and make plans to meet at the red umbrellas. There’s a reason Austin’s is one of Northern Colorado’s favorite destinations.

100 W Mountain Ave.

Popular Items

French Fries$5.95
Skillet Cornbread$7.95
Made fresh in an iron skillet, green chilies, sweet corn and honey butter
Hill Country Salad$10.95
Candied pecans, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, crispy onion straws, lime cilantro vinaigrette
Baby Bleu Salad$10.95
Marcona almonds, edamame, red onion, radishes, tomatoes, cucumbers, tortilla strips, bleu cheese crumbles
Cobb Salad$14.95
Rotisserie chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons
Rotisserie Chicken Family Pack$29.95
Whole Rotisserie chicken, cornbread skillet, 2 large sides
Bison Burger$16.95
All natural ground Bison, white cheddar, crispy onion straws
Colorado Cheeseburger$15.95
Swiss cheese, brioche bun, served with French fries
Location

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Big Al's Burgers & Dogs

At Big Al’s we like to “keep it in Colorado” from the locally raised hormone free staff to the recycled and repurposed décor. Big Al’s has taken what others were going to throw away and given it another chance!
Our tables and chairs were a fun collaboration with locally owned, Wool Hat. HeyWoodite Chairs from the Eames era with “serious fun” in mind. These particular chairs were rescued from CSU, after years of providing seating for lectures in the classroom.
Our tables are made of material from the Youth Activity Center Gym Flooring that was deconstructed in 2015. After many years of countless basketball games the old flooring has been upcycled!
At your next visit, take a good look around you might just recognize something. Perhaps our 1953 Sear’s cabinets, or ceiling diffusers that have been transformed into new light fixtures. Old light fixtures from a Denver hotel add character to the dining area. We are keeping history alive one piece at a time.

The Regional

Come enjoy!

The Welsh Rabbit

Come in and enjoy!

Comet Chicken

When we say tenders, we mean it. They’re boneless, skinless,  all white meat, and as tender as their name suggests.  Oh… and they’re hand-breaded in house. But that’s not the only thing we do right at Comet Chicken. You also get delicious food, served quick!

