Go
Austin's Ocean One image
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Austin's Ocean One

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

494 Reviews

$$$

1 Norris Drive

Pawleys Island, SC 29585

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1 Norris Drive, Pawleys Island SC 29585

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Austin's Cabana Cafe

No reviews yet

The Only Thing We Overlook Is... The Ocean!

CAPTAIN JOHNS SEAFOOD GRILL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Austin's Ocean One

orange star4.5 • 494 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston