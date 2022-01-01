American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Austin's Ocean One
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
494 Reviews
$$$
1 Norris Drive
Pawleys Island, SC 29585
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1 Norris Drive, Pawleys Island SC 29585
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Austin's Cabana Cafe
The Only Thing We Overlook Is... The Ocean!
CAPTAIN JOHNS SEAFOOD GRILL
Come in and enjoy!
Eggs Up Grill
Come on in and enjoy!