Go
Toast

Austin's Kitchen

Korean Comfort Food

520 LEE ENTRANCE #306

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kimchi-bokkeumbap$9.00
Kimchi Fried Rice.
Kimchi, Scrambled Egg, Green Onion, and Fried Egg on Top.
Donkatsu$13.00
Deep Fried Pork Cutlet.
Pork, Cabbage, Pickled Radish, Corn, and White Rice.
Donkatsu Sauce comes Separate.
Bulgogi over Rice$11.00
Soy Marinated Thin Sliced Beef over White Rice. Comes with side of Kimchi
Bibimbap$9.00
Vegetables over Rice.
Shiitake, Zucchini, Carrot, Soybean sprouts, Spinach, Fried Egg, and Sesame Oil. Gochujang Sauce comes separate.
Spicy Chicken Over Rice$10.00
Spicy Chicken Over Rice.
Fried Egg on top
Ttoekbokki + Vegetable Fries$9.00
Spicy Rice Cake & Fish Cake.
Rice Cake, Fish Cake, Gochujang, and Cabbage.
Soondooboo$9.50
Spicy Soft Tofu Soup.
Soft Tofu, Zucchini, and Onion.
Comes with a side of Rice
Fried Beef Dumplings - 5pc$4.50
Fried Beef Dumplings
Ramyun$8.50
Beef broth Ramen noddles, vegetables, egg included
Side Kimchi$1.00
See full menu

Location

520 LEE ENTRANCE #306

BUFFALO NY

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Quality Pizza and Wings Since 1927…
Today the 4th generation still holds the Santora tradition, and Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill, located in Williamsville, New York, is the newest concept of this tradition. Holding on to all the values of quality, atmosphere and a love for our customers has made us a WNY staple for over 80 years. We hope you enjoy your entire experience with us. Buon Appetito!

Papi Grande’s

No reviews yet

Locally owned small business here to serve you and your family! We serve classic Mexican dishes as well as some Buffalo inspired Mexican twists.

Break'n Eggs Creperie

No reviews yet

Break’N Eggs Creperie is a unique and beautiful local family restaurant where an abundance of breakfast and lunch items are being prepared in front of your eyes using the freshest ingredients available on a daily basis.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston