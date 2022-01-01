Chinese
Authentic Kosher Chinese
Open today 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM
937 Reviews
$
105 Clifton Ave
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
105 Clifton Ave, Lakewood NJ 08701
Nearby restaurants
Revolve Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
Come in and enjoy!
Eat A Pita
Eat A Pita Kosher Israeli Grill.
Join us for great Israeli-style Food!
Hungry? Order now for Pickup or Delivery.
That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ
Come in and enjoy!