Autobahn 101

A family oriented restaurant serving up authentic traditional German food. Liquor, wine, ciders & beer including rare micros and German beers on tap.

1512 SE Hwy 101

Popular Items

Schnitzel Sandwich$13.00
Breaded pork or chicken schnitzel with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions & swiss cheese on a brotchen or pretzel bun
Kids Burger$8.00
Small 3oz burger patty on a bun served with a small side of fries
Jager Schnitzel$17.00
Pork shoulder cutlet (non-breaded) , smothered with mushroom gravy. Served with choice of spatzle, potato dumplings, or mashed potatoes & red cabbage
Pretzel Fondue$14.50
2 soft pretzels with
fondue cheese
Basic Burger (build your own)$12.00
1/3 lb Bavarian style burger. Garnished with mayo lettuce, tomato & onions
The Brat Burger$13.00
1/3lb Bratwurst patty served on a homemade pretzel bun with sauerkraut, melted Swiss & 1000 island dressing
King's Platter$18.50
1 Bratwurst, 1 German Sausage, 1 Weisswurst, 1 Pretzel & 1 Brotchen
Reuben$14.00
Corned Beef (6oz), Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing, served on grilled marble rye bread
B.L.T.$11.00
Bacon lettuce & Tomato served on a brotchen or pretzel bun
Soft Pretzel$6.00
Location

Lincoln City OR

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
