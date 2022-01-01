AutoCamp - Catskills

Red Onion

The Red Onion Restaurant & Bar is a full-service casual fine-dining restaurant serving dinner seven nights a week. The Red Onion prides itself on its menu of fresh, hand- made food, properly made cocktails and well-chosen beer and wines-by-the-glass, house-made pastas and desserts, daily seafood specials, delicious soups, sauces and individualized vegetable garnishes. Along with consistency of preparation, these are some of the things that have established The Red Onion as a Hudson Valley dining destination for 18 years.

