Automat

INDULGENT AND CONVENIENT, Automat is an all day restaurant and bake shop with craveable takes on American classics and childhood memories. This is ambitious food that’s easy to love.

1801 McAllister St

Latte$5.00
Zadie's Sandwich$9.00
Fried egg, melty cheese on our milk bun
Blondie$4.00
Miso, white chocolate, raspberry dust
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Fried chicken thigh, hot maple crunch, seaweed aioli, slaw on our milk bun
Cheezy Buddy$16.00
Double smashburger, dill-pickled onions, garlicky cheddar on our milk bun
Gem Wedge Salad$12.00
Little gems, herbed buttermilk dressing, sprouted lentils, puffed wild rice
Garlicky Pretzel Focaccia$12.00
Pretzel focaccia topped with garlicky herb butter
Bulgogi Big Mac$14.00
Roasted oyster mushroom, cheese, automac sauce, lettuce, jalapeño on our hoagie roll
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Herbed pimento cheese, breakfast sausage, omelette egg on toasted wondermat bread
Trout Tartine$16.00
Smoked trout spread, crispy shallots, dill pickle spice, cured trout roe on everything bagel sourdough
San Francisco CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
