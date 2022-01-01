Go
Toast

Automatic Seafood and Oysters

PATIO DINING AND TAKE AWAY
Nightly Dinner and Weekend Brunch, visit website for reservations!

SEAFOOD

2824 5th Ave South • $$

Avg 4.9 (4036 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Black Grouper$36.00
snow peas, spicy olive relish
Yeast Rolls$5.00
four rolls served with eastaboga honey butter
Vegetable Plate$22.00
grilled pickled carrots, bok choy, mushrooms, snow peas, asparagus
Fish and Chips$26.00
mahi, french fries, tartar sauce
Roasted Red Snapper$32.00
lemon, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
Key Lime Pie$9.00
toasted meringue
Grilled Oysters$16.00
bacon, kale, herbs, parmesan
Pastrami Spiced Yellowfin Tuna$30.00
butter poached fava beans, citrus almond butter
Hushpuppies$8.00
jalapeno, scallions, tartar sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2824 5th Ave South

Birmingham AL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Steel Gastropub

No reviews yet

Southern-Infused, Elevated Pub Fare served in an eclectic & funky lounge setting with craft beer and cocktails. Located in the heart of Lakeview!

Moe's Original BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carrigan's Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hattie B's Hot Chicken - Birmingham

No reviews yet

***BIRMINGHAM*** Order your favorites (for takeout only, please) and skip the line! We'll send you a text message as soon as your order is ready. Drinks are self serve at pick up, y’all! Please help yourself.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston