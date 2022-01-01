Automatic Seafood and Oysters
PATIO DINING AND TAKE AWAY
Nightly Dinner and Weekend Brunch, visit website for reservations!
SEAFOOD
2824 5th Ave South • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2824 5th Ave South
Birmingham AL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
