Go
Toast

Automatic Slim's

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

83 S 2nd St • $$

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Bennie$15.00
Bacon$4.00
Redfish$20.00
Automatic$15.00
Chick And Waffles$15.00
Iceburge Wedge$12.00
French Toast$12.00
Salmon Etouffee$18.00
3 Little Pigs$14.00
Brunch Redfish$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

83 S 2nd St

Memphis TN

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

King Jerry Lawler's Hall of Fame Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Crazy Gander Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Crazy Gander Coffee is the fresh start for a day and the spot to regroup on break, recharge at days end or pause for intermission during the downtown adventure.

117 Prime / Belle Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

King & Union Bar Grocery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston