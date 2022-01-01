Automatic Slim's
Come on in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
83 S 2nd St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
83 S 2nd St
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
Nearby restaurants
King Jerry Lawler's Hall of Fame Bar & Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
Crazy Gander Coffee Company
Crazy Gander Coffee is the fresh start for a day and the spot to regroup on break, recharge at days end or pause for intermission during the downtown adventure.
117 Prime / Belle Tavern
Come in and Enjoy
King & Union Bar Grocery
Come in and enjoy!