Autre Monde Cafe

Join us for a very special evening with Tequila expert and owner of Rey Supremo Tequila, Franscisco Gonzalez. We will host a fun & informal tasting and discussion about his refined and delicious portfolio of Tequila, paired with delicious bits from our chefs Beth Partridge & Dan Pancake. This is also an opportunity to purchase bottles of this very special tequila and have Fransisco sign them for you! This tasting event is happening on Wed, April 13th from 7-8:30pm in our dining room tickets are $25 per person and space is limited. You can purchase here. Questions? Phone 708-775-8122. Salud!

