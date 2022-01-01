Autre Monde Cafe

Go
Autre Monde is a European Style, Full Service Mediterranean Restaurant and Cafe. Our from scratch kitchen features handmade pastas and flatbreads, woodgrilled seafood and delicious small plates. The menu pulls from the cuisines of Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, North Africa and Croatia. Our well-curated wine list specializes in Old World Wines and our cocktail program celebrates seasonal flavors and craft spirits. Our garden patio is not to be missed in the summer and dining at Autre Monde will indeed transport you to "another world" of dining.

6727 w Roosevelt road

Popular Items

Duck Sausage Flatbread$16.00
Housemade Duck Sausage, Smoked Tomatoes, Provolone, Basil Oil
Tunisian Chicken Thighs$15.00
Boneless skinless chicken thighs, marinated in Tunisian spices and grilled over charcoal. Spices include allspice, cumin, coriander, clove, cinnamon, paprika, black pepper in olive oil. Served with Tzatziki sauce made from cucumber, mint, garlic and yogurt.
(GF)
Mezze Platter$19.00
Mushroom Flatbread$17.00
A selection of locally cultivated wild mushrooms, black truffle studded Gouda,
Fontina (Veg)
Pork Belly Pintxos$11.00
Smoked, Spice Rubbed and Grilled, Chimmichurri (GF)
Rapini &White Beans$8.00
Olive oil braised Rapini & Italian Gigante white beans (V) (GF)
TEQUILA REY SUPREMO TICKET RESERVATION$25.00
Join us for a very special evening with Tequila expert and owner of Rey Supremo Tequila, Franscisco Gonzalez. We will host a fun & informal tasting and discussion about his refined and delicious portfolio of Tequila, paired with delicious bits from our chefs Beth Partridge & Dan Pancake. This is also an opportunity to purchase bottles of this very special tequila and have Fransisco sign them for you! This tasting event is happening on Wed, April 13th from 7-8:30pm in our dining room tickets are $25 per person and space is limited. You can purchase here. Questions? Phone 708-775-8122. Salud!
Grilled Octopus$21.00
Grilled Octopus fingerlings, Tomato, Green Beans, Vinaigrette (GF) (P)
Neevik$8.00
Wilted Spinach, Chick Peas, Garlic, Chilis, Lemon (V) (GF)
Pot De Creme$9.00
Chocolate Hazelnut, Whipped Cream, Chopped Hazelnuts (GF)
6727 w Roosevelt road

Berwyn IL

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
