Autumn Arch Beer Project

Autumn Arch Beer Project is a local small batch, experimental brewery specializing in deep flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. With a fervent attention to fundamental brewing principles, a respect for traditional styles, and an entrepreneurial spirit, Autumn Arch produces ales, lagers, and sour beers of the highest character. Our brewery and family-friendly tasting room share the same space, placing you, the beer drinker, in close proximity to the beer brewing process.

810 Pencader Dr

Popular Items

Deep Space Object$18.00
From the depths of our sour program, this darkly majestic passion fruit sour brings bright acidity and a tangy citrus nuance that contrasts with rounded layers of subtle smoke and oak. 7% ABV (500 mL)
Stone Age Pony Amber Ale
The humble Amber Ale has finally burst onto the menu, and it’s the quintessential sports-viewing beer. This one has an intensely juicy slant to compliment the classic notes of fresh baked bread typical to the style. Soft and herbal Noble hops give a stone fruit flavor and delicately round out the finish. 5% ABV
Second to Last Unicorn$6.50
With inviting notes of chocolate and delicately roasted coffee, this light and smooth dry Irish stout carries notes of rye spice and a subtle lingering taste reminiscent of the charred bits left on your plate after a grilled steak. 5.3% ABV
Night Sounds Oatmeal Stout
A classic beer for the “winter” campfire (or fireplace) season. We dialed back the roastiness and turned up the chocolate flavor/aroma...otherworldly creaminess. Pairs well with long conversations with friends, smores, flannel shirts, ghost stories, and the occasional wood chopping session. 7%. ABV
Diversity of Thought Session Hazy IPA
Bringing different ideas to the table. Juicy passion fruit and dank herbs meet intense pine aroma. Hazy, but sessionable. Zero bitterness, yet low ABV. Good thoughts, and self-evident deliciousness. 5% ABV
Solar Radius$18.00
As the northern hemisphere slowly tilts away from the sun, we release Solar Radius - a beautiful barrel-aged golden sour beer conditioned on apricots. Rich and jam-like body with a pleasant acidity reminiscent of the ubiquitous candy selection at a 90s halloween party. 7% ABV (500 mL)
Ride Lots Belgian Saison
A golden saison with a slight yeast haze. Composed of a traditional malt blend with a hint of rye and thick with fruity ester flavors arising from the Wallonian yeast strain. 5% ABV
Location

810 Pencader Dr

Newark DE

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
