Go
Toast

Aux Delices

Come in and enjoy!

23 Acosta Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4 Pck. Hot Cross Buns$13.99
Pigs In Blankets$17.99
Pre-heat oven 375 degrees for 25 minutes until golden brown
See full menu

Location

23 Acosta Street

Stamford CT

Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aux Delices

No reviews yet

Keep it Simple

RPM Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Our Chef's will Rev up your appetite with fresh ingredients and hand crafted favorites.

Old Greenwich Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Half Full Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston