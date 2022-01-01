Go
Aux Delices

Come in and enjoy!

25 Old Kings Highway North

Popular Items

PS - Cobb Salad$11.99
bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, egg, cherry tomato, blue cheese & white balsamic vinaigrette.
#1 Sandwich - Avocado$10.99
Avocado with cheddar, tomato, sprouts,
cucumber and spicy mayo on light multigrain bread.
PS - The Vermonter$11.99
Mesclun, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, mandarin oranges, walnuts, blue cheese and maple syrup vinaigrette.
PS - Baby Arugula$11.99
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.
Iced Drink - Large$4.39
unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee.
honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.
Custom Made Sandwich$9.99
Custom Made Breakfast Burrito$5.29
Iced Drink - Small$3.59
unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee.
honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.
Custom Made Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
#8 Sandwich - Roast Turkey$11.49
Roasted turkey and swiss, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing on light multigrain bread.
Location

Darien CT

Sunday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
