Go
Toast

Aux Delices

Keep it Simple

1700 E Putnam Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Ginger Tea - Large$3.39
#21 Sandwich - Tomato & Mozzarella$9.99
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil oil, fresh basil leaf on french baguette.
1700 Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Fried Egg, Banana Peppers on Multigrain Portuguese.
Mini Ham & Cheddar Baguette$5.29
Bistro ham, cheddar cheese and butter on mini baguette.
Custom Made Sandwich$9.99
Diet Coke - Can$1.99
Iced Drink - Large$4.39
unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee.
honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.
Custom Made Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Ginger Scone$3.29
PS - Baby Arugula$11.99
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.
See full menu

Location

1700 E Putnam Ave

Old Greenwich CT

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aux Delices

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Old Greenwich Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RPM Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Our Chef's will Rev up your appetite with fresh ingredients and hand crafted favorites.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston