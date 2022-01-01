Go
Aux Delices

1075 East Putnam Ave

Popular Items

Iced Drink - Large$4.39
unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee.
honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.
Custom Made Breakfast Burrito$5.29
Hot Ginger Tea - Large$3.39
Ginger Scone$3.39
Custom Made Sandwich$9.99
Custom Made Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
#1 Sandwich - Avocado$10.99
Avocado with cheddar, tomato, sprouts,
cucumber and spicy mayo on light multigrain bread.
1700 Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Fried Egg, Banana Peppers on Multigrain Portuguese.
#31 Wrap - Chicken & Kale$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, lemon vinaigrette and kale.
Fruit Salad - Cup$4.50
Seasonal fruit, lavander syrup
Location

Riverside CT

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
