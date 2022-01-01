Go
Ava Gene's

Italian eatery serving cocktails & upscale fare, including family-style options, in a chic space.

SEAFOOD

3377 SE Division Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (7473 reviews)

Location

3377 SE Division Street

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

CUBO

No reviews yet

CUBO is now serving up Caribbean vibes, Cuban flavors, pouring tropical cocktails and beer for outdoor dining on SE Hawthorne. You can also order pick up for individual meals, NEW family style meals to feed your whole crew, or large catering orders.

Cicoria Pizzeria

No reviews yet

A neighborhood pizzeria and bar by Ava Gene's. Serving party-cut pizza, appetizers, seasonal salads, desserts and more.

Portland Cider House

No reviews yet

The Portland Cider House is a destination cider pub located in the popular Hawthorne neighborhood of Portland.
With 30 ciders on tap, it is one of Oregon’s largest cider houses offering one of the most diverse collections of cider in North America.
Enjoy pub food, cider tasting flights, pints, 19.2oz crowlers, and 64-oz growlers fills in an eccentric Portland-centric setting.

Harlow SE Hawthorne

No reviews yet

Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love.

