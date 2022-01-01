Ava Gene's

Portland Cider House

The Portland Cider House is a destination cider pub located in the popular Hawthorne neighborhood of Portland.

With 30 ciders on tap, it is one of Oregon’s largest cider houses offering one of the most diverse collections of cider in North America.

Enjoy pub food, cider tasting flights, pints, 19.2oz crowlers, and 64-oz growlers fills in an eccentric Portland-centric setting.

