Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar

29 Baltimore

Popular Items

Detroit Pepperoni$17.00
a crowd favorite, charred pepperoni, cooked under the cheese, then sauced
Caesar Salad$9.00
house-made dressing and croutons, topped with grated parm
Meat, Meat, Meat$20.00
as delicious as it sounds, charred pepperoni, Italian sausage, Ma’s meatballs
Bianca (White)$13.00
hand tossed base, house-made mozzarella, olive oil, seasoning
Boardwalk Pizza$12.00
blend of mozzarella and provolone, kids favorite
Detroit Cheese$15.00
classic and deliciously topped with a blend of mozzarella and provolone **Please limit yourself to 4 toppings so we can cook it right.**
Ma's Meatball (S)$5.00
topped with fresh grated parmesan
Chef's Favorite$17.00
perfect balance of bitter, sweet, sour and salt topped with crispy prosciutto
house-made mozzarella,
arugula,
balsamic reduction
Margherita (Red)$13.00
hand tossed base, fresh house- made mozzarella, sauce, perfection
Fennel & Arugula$9.00
creamy goat cheese, lemon oil vinaigrette
Location

29 Baltimore

Rehoboth DE

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
