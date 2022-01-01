Ava Street Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • PHO
5207 Essen Lane • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5207 Essen Lane
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Zorba's Greek Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
Baton Rouge Location Only for Online and Toast Takeout app. Order for Curbside and we'll have someone bring out your order.
Olive or Twist
Come on in and enjoy!