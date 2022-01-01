Ava Street Cafe

Go
SOUPS • PHO

5207 Essen Lane • $$

Avg 4.4 (737 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Rangoon$5.95
Cream Cheese, pineapple, scallions, crabmeat, plum.
Chicken Pho "Ga"$11.95
*Can be gluten free if you ask for no fried onions
Pork Bao Steam Buns$8.95
Grilled pork, spicy mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro
The Works Vermicelli$13.95
Grilled pork, Grilled Shrimp, Saigon eggroll
Lemongrass Tofu Avocado Spring Rolls$7.95
**VEGAN**
Grilled Steak Rice Plates "Bo Luc Lac"$12.95
Grilled Pork Spring rolls$7.95
Grilled Pork Baguettes$8.95
Pickled carrots/daikon, cilantro, jalapenos
Potstickers$6.95
(Pan, fried, or steamed) ground pork, white scallions, chili oil, garlic sauce.
Vegtable Eggrolls$4.95
**VEGAN**
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5207 Essen Lane

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
