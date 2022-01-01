Go
Avalanche Pizza

Local family owned pizzeria serving Athens for over 20 years!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

329 E State St • $$

Avg 4.4 (833 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Cheesebread$5.49
Garlic butter, parmesan, oregano, and our aged mozzarella and provolone blend. Served with our house marinara.
Tiramisu$3.50
Layers of coffee-dipped ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and cocoa.
Ranch Dipping Sauce 1.5 oz$0.75
14" BYO Pizza$11.49
Make a pizza your way with your choice of crust, sauce, and as many toppings as you'd like!
Breadsticks$5.49
8 Breadsticks covered in garlic butter and parmesan and served with our house marinara.
Basil Pesto Dipping Sauce 4 oz$1.25
10" BYO Pizza$7.49
Make a pizza your way with your choice of crust, sauce, and as many toppings as you'd like!
Jalapeño Poppers$9.99
8 Poppers filled to the brim with melting cream cheese, mozzarella, and jalapeños in our crunchy aged sourdough crust. Served with our house marinara.
14" K-2$16.99
"Supreme" Local King Family Farm sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, and fresh mushrooms using our aged mozzarella and provolone blend on our house marinara sauce and signature hand-tossed dough.
Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce 1.25 oz$0.35
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

329 E State St

Athens OH

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
