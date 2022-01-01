Avalanche Pizza
Local family owned pizzeria serving Athens for over 20 years!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
329 E State St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
329 E State St
Athens OH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Zoë
Safe fine dining takeout!
Sol Island Bar and Grill
Sol Island Bar & Grill located in scenic Athens, Ohio!
Jackie O's Bakeshop
Gluten-y is not a sin! We make fresh-baked pastries, cookies and breads using organic flours and sugars, as well as other fine ingredients to make soups, sandwiches, salads and such. Kind of lunchy, really bakey.
Hangovereasy - Athens
HangOverEasy is a diner that features playful twists on classic dishes.