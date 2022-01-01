Go
Avalanche Slice House

Hours: Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm || Saturday: 4pm - 7pm ||
Sunday: Closed

540 A W. Union St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tiramisu$3.50
Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.
New York Style Slice: Cheese$4.00
A large and wide slice uniquely known for it's thin pliable bottom
and crunchy crust. Topped with sweet tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
20" NY Style Pizza$18.00
Build Your Own: Twenty inches of stone cooked New York style pizza. Large airy crust and thin pliable bottom. Old world marinara, rich mozzarella and provolone cheese.
New York Style Slice: Pepperoni$4.00
A large and wide slice uniquely known for it's thin pliable bottom
and crunchy crust. Topped with sweet tomato sauce, mozzarella , provolone cheese, and natural casing cupping pepperoni.
Italian Beef Buns$6.00
Two Toasted New England buns packed full of juice Italian beef and provolone cheese. Finished with a drizzle of horseradish crema. Served with a side of beef jus and a pepperoncini.
14" House Margherita$17.00
The Avalanche rendition of a classic pizza. Cold fermented dough lightly charred, San Mazano tomatoes grown in the volcanic soil of Mount Vesuvius, fresh Mozzarella, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, and a hint of sea salt. (Limited daily supply, available while supplies last)
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$3.00
An Italian pastry consisting of a tube-shaped shell of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy chocolate chip filling. Finished with a maraschino cherry and powdered sugar.
House Salad$5.50
Fresh arugula and mixed greens, topped with marinated artichoke, onion, grape tomato, roasted red pepper, and zucchini. Your choice of salad dressing.
14" Hand Tossed Pizza$11.00
Build Your Own fourteen inch stone cooked had tossed pizza. Large airy crust and thin pliable bottom. Old world marinara, rich mozzarella and provolone cheese, and your choice of toppings!
Avocado Toast: Caprese$6.50
A toasted thick airy Roman style slice with a wopping 6oz of chunky avocado. Slices of fresh mozzarella and Roma tomato with fresh basil leaves. Finished with healthy application of everything bagel seasoning, extra virgin olive oil, and sea salt.
See full menu

Location

540 A W. Union St

Athens OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

