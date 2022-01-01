Go
Toast

Avalenas - Millis

Enjoy burgers, wings, pizzas & creative pub food cooked in our wood & coal fired brick oven! Craft beer growlers available to go.....Play keno & come listen to live music on the weekends!

36B/36C Milliston Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken (V) (GF)$17.00
Fresh stretched dough smothered in bbq sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses baked crispy with chicken & onions
Cheese$14.00
BASKET CASE$8.00
Enjoy a basket of our crispy shoestring or sweet potato fries regular or cajun style or choose lightly battered onion rings....feel free to mix & match
Simple Complexity Burger$12.00
1/2lb Hand packed burger with spring mix lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion topped with American cheese on a brioche bun served with fries (V)
Agostino Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Hand breaded chicken cutlet topped with our homemade marinara sauce & melted parmesan stacked in bulkie rolls with fries on the side (V)
Pollo 1950 Chicken Parm (V) (GF)$18.00
Italian-American recipe hand breaded deep fried chicken cutlet topped with homemade marinara & mozzarella provolone blend served with your choice of pasta & garlic bread
Cheese (V) (GF)$14.00
House tomato sauce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses then baked to a crispy finish
Saratoga Chicken BLT$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo & American cheese served on bulkie roll with fries (V)
AvaLena Cheddar Burger$17.00
Served on brioche bun with sharp cheddar, bacon, banana peppers, fried pickles & sauteed onions all smothered with tangy carolina sauce & topped with jalapenos served with fries (V)
Winging it or not? (V)$12.00
Choose winged or boneless chicken tossed in a variety of sauces & dry rubs.....Buffalo, Xtra Hot Buffalo, BBQ Bourbon, Tangy Carolina, General Tso, Teriyaki, Cajun & House Special Dry Rub
See full menu

Location

36B/36C Milliston Rd

Millis MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Twist Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7th Wave Brewing

No reviews yet

Special hours this week. Thursday (12p-6p) Closed Friday & Saturday. No pizza on Thursday.
Hours: Thursdays , Fridays (3p-9p), & Saturdays (12p-9p)
Fresh craft brews and wood fired Neapolitan pizza.

Rock & Roll Rib Joint

No reviews yet

.

Basil Restaurant & Catering.

No reviews yet

Basil is open for indoor dining as well as Curbside Pickup. Reservations are highly encouraged. Try our online ordering or call 508-359-4400. Please keep special requests on online orders very short and specific.
Thank you. Be safe.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston